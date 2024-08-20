Cut to Rogers line in Guelph was act of vandalism: police

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Rogers customers in Guelph were without TV and internet service for several hours on Monday due to what police are now calling an act of vandalism.

A technician went to an area near Kortright Road West and the Hanlon Expressway early Monday to find around 300 metres of fibre optic cables cut.



The technician told Guelph police that there was a ladder on the ground and a man carrying a tool described as a saw with a long pole attached to it.

Investigators say the man fled after he was spotted by the technician leaving the ladder behind.

The early damage estimate is over $50,000, police say. There is no scrap value of the cable after it was cut.