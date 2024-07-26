Menu

Crime

Man found injured outside apartment dies, London, Ont. police launch homicide probe

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted July 26, 2024 4:44 pm
1 min read
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Matthew Trevithick / Global News
A 48-year-old man found with life-threatening injuries outside an apartment building last weekend has now died, prompting London, Ont., police to launch a homicide investigation.

Police said Friday that Darko Lukic has died in hospital and officers are appealing to anyone with information — or dashcam or video surveillance along Baseline Road West between Beachwood Avenue and Huxley Street from 5 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on July 20 — to contact them.

Lukic was found outside of an apartment building “early” that morning and taken to hospital by paramedics. Police were informed at around 4:30 that afternoon but few details have been made public.

“We can say that he was transported to hospital by paramedic services. Everything else forms part of the ongoing investigation,” Sgt. Sandasha Bough said Friday when asked whether any weapon was believed to be involved, where the injuries were sustained and how paramedics were alerted to his whereabouts.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

