Crossbow, more than $12K worth of cocaine seized during Guelph arrest: police

Police say they seized a crossbow and $12,500 worth of cocaine as they arrested a man and woman in Guelph, Ont., over the weekend.

Guelph police say their investigation began after they received a tip about a man peddling cocaine earlier this summer.

Officers allegedly observed the man performing behaviour consistent with that of a drug dealer, according to police.

They say on Friday at around 5: 30 p.m., police raided a home in Guelph after arresting a man and woman as they were entering the residence.

As officers searched the home and the man’s car, they seized close to a half a kilogram of cocaine divided into smaller packages, contaminated drug packaging, a crossbow, a machete and $1,235.

Police say a 40-year-old man and 54-year-old woman, both of Guelph, have been charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

