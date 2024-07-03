Menu

Crime

3 teens charged after bear spray attack outside bus stop: Regina police

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 3, 2024 2:44 pm
1 min read
Regina police arrested three teens after a bear spray incident Tuesday. View image in full screen
Regina police arrested three teens after a bear spray incident Tuesday. File / Global News
Three Regina teenagers have been charged with assault after a bear spray attack Tuesday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m., police were called to the 1700 block of Elphinstone Street near Mosaic Stadium after reports of a weapon offence.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say three teens bear-sprayed and assaulted two people at a bus stop and then fled the scene.

The victims were treated for their injuries and the suspects were found walking on Elphinstone Street shortly after.

Two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old have been charged with assault with a weapon.

The teens made their first appearance in provincial youth court July 2.

