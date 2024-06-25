Menu

Crime

78 vehicles taken off the road during commercial safety blitz by police in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 25, 2024 3:09 pm
1 min read
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. Waterloo regional police
Seventy-eight vehicles were taken off the road after police from a number of jurisdictions, including Guelph and Brantford, conducted a commercial motor vehicle blitz in Waterloo Region last week.

According to a release from Waterloo regional police, local officers teamed up with their counterparts in Brantford, Halton and Guelph to conduct a blitz on June 19 and 20.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say the officers were spread out across the region, including near Highway 401, as they pulled over 210 vehicles for inspection by certified inspectors.

In total, police say they removed 14 sets of licence plates and took 78 vehicles off the road.

Officers laid 142 charges for offences such as insecure load, defective brakes, insecure dangerous goods and overweight load.

