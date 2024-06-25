78 vehicles taken off the road during commercial safety blitz by police in Waterloo Region

Seventy-eight vehicles were taken off the road after police from a number of jurisdictions, including Guelph and Brantford, conducted a commercial motor vehicle blitz in Waterloo Region last week.
According to a release from Waterloo regional police, local officers teamed up with their counterparts in Brantford, Halton and Guelph to conduct a blitz on June 19 and 20.
Police say the officers were spread out across the region, including near Highway 401, as they pulled over 210 vehicles for inspection by certified inspectors.
In total, police say they removed 14 sets of licence plates and took 78 vehicles off the road.
Officers laid 142 charges for offences such as insecure load, defective brakes, insecure dangerous goods and overweight load.
- Car theft with 7-month-old baby in back seat sparks search for suspect
- Nearly half of 124 arrested by Ontario carjacking task force were on bail: police
- Takedown: The anatomy of catching a suspected car thief
- 2 teens charged with murder, manslaughter in connection with fatal stabbing of 71-year-old N.B. man
Comments