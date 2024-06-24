Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. police lay charges in 2 separate weekend homicides

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted June 24, 2024 11:47 am
1 min read
A close-up of the front of London police headquarters on a sunny day. View image in full screen
The front of London Police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in London, Ont., have launched two separate homicide investigations following the death of an 18-year-old man on Friday and the death of a 62-year-old woman on Saturday.

In total, three people are facing second-degree murder charges as a result.

The first homicide investigation resulted in two 17-year-old males being jointly charged after police were called to a “disturbance” around 10 p.m. Friday in the area of Southdale Road East and Millbank Drive. The 18-year-old male victim was found with life-threatening injuries but died in hospital.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The second incident occurred in the area of Wharncliffe Road North and Western Road. Police were called to a medical emergency at around midnight Saturday. A woman was found with life-threatening injuries and died in hospital.

A 44-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder in the death of a 62-year-old woman. Police said the two were known to each other and also took the opportunity to remind the public of support services available for victims of intimate partner violence.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Support is also available 24 hours a day to anyone anywhere in Ontario through the assaulted women’s help line. If you or a woman you know is experiencing any form of abuse, call toll free at 1-866-863-0511, or #SAFE from a mobile phone,” the release continued.

“Deaf and hard of hearing service is available 24 hours a day over TTY at 1-866-863-7868.”

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices