London, Ont. police lay charges in 2 separate weekend homicides

Police in London, Ont., have launched two separate homicide investigations following the death of an 18-year-old man on Friday and the death of a 62-year-old woman on Saturday.

In total, three people are facing second-degree murder charges as a result.

The first homicide investigation resulted in two 17-year-old males being jointly charged after police were called to a “disturbance” around 10 p.m. Friday in the area of Southdale Road East and Millbank Drive. The 18-year-old male victim was found with life-threatening injuries but died in hospital.

The second incident occurred in the area of Wharncliffe Road North and Western Road. Police were called to a medical emergency at around midnight Saturday. A woman was found with life-threatening injuries and died in hospital.

A 44-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder in the death of a 62-year-old woman. Police said the two were known to each other and also took the opportunity to remind the public of support services available for victims of intimate partner violence.

“Support is also available 24 hours a day to anyone anywhere in Ontario through the assaulted women’s help line. If you or a woman you know is experiencing any form of abuse, call toll free at 1-866-863-0511, or #SAFE from a mobile phone,” the release continued.

“Deaf and hard of hearing service is available 24 hours a day over TTY at 1-866-863-7868.”