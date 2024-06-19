Knifepoint robbery, assault was ‘crime of opportunity’: Winnipeg police

Two teens and two adults were arrested Sunday night after police say a man was assaulted and robbed at knifepoint at Munroe Avenue and Besant Street.
Winnipeg police said the victim, 19, was followed by five people after getting off a bus, and subsequently attacked and robbed before the suspects ran off. Police said the group recorded a video of the incident.
Between Sunday and Tuesday, major crimes investigators arrested two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds. A warrant has also been issued for a third 17-year-old.
Those arrested each face robbery charges, while two of them were also charged with weapon possession. Police said they believe the incident was a crime of opportunity, although the victim may have known some of the suspects prior to the robbery.
Comments