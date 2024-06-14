More than $2K in lipstick among items stolen from south-end business in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are looking for two men after three dozen Chanel lipsticks and a fragrance bottle were reported stolen from a south-end business.

Police said the pair went into the business on June 9 and one of them started filling his pockets with merchandise, while the other kept a lookout.

The total value of stolen items is over $2,300.

The individuals are both described as around 30 years old with black hair.

The one man is described as having a medium build and was wearing a white sweater with black stripes, a green vest and khaki pants.

The second has a thin build and wore a black sweater, black vest, blue jeans and black shoes.