Crime

More than $2K in lipstick among items stolen from south-end business in Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 14, 2024 10:22 am
1 min read
Last Sunday, Guelph police said two men went into a south-end business and one of them filled his pockets with merchandise while the other kept a lookout. View image in full screen
Last Sunday, Guelph police said two men went into a south-end business and one of them filled his pockets with merchandise while the other kept a lookout. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police are looking for two men after three dozen Chanel lipsticks and a fragrance bottle were reported stolen from a south-end business.

Police said the pair went into the business on June 9 and one of them started filling his pockets with merchandise, while the other kept a lookout.

The total value of stolen items is over $2,300.

The individuals are both described as around 30 years old with black hair.

Trending Now

The one man is described as having a medium build and was wearing a white sweater with black stripes, a green vest and khaki pants.

The second has a thin build and wore a black sweater, black vest, blue jeans and black shoes.

