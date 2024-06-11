$25K in goods including wire stolen from Guelph business: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are investigating the theft of more than $13,000 in wire from a north-end business.

Staff at a store near Curtis Drive and Monarch Road arrived Monday morning to find a lock to a compound had been cut open.

Investigators combed through surveillance video and it showed two men arriving to the business overnight Sunday in a white panel van.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They say the men entered the compound and began cutting wire from a spool and placing it into the van.

In addition to the wiring, a trailer inside the compound was also broken into. A Honda generator, cables, and an unknown quantity of scrap wire were also taken in the theft, bringing the total value to $25,000.

The only description given of the suspects was that they were wearing face coverings. There were also no markings on the van.

Story continues below advertisement

Guelph police say anyone with information on this theft can contact them at 519-824-1212 ext. 7383 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.