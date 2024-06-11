Menu

Crime

$25K in goods including wire stolen from Guelph business: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 11, 2024 12:02 pm
1 min read
Guelph police are investigating the theft of wire, generator, and cable from a north-end business. View image in full screen
Guelph police are investigating the theft of wire, generator, and cable from a north-end business. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police are investigating the theft of more than $13,000 in wire from a north-end business.

Staff at a store near Curtis Drive and Monarch Road arrived Monday morning to find a lock to a compound had been cut open.

Investigators combed through surveillance video and it showed two men arriving to the business overnight Sunday in a white panel van.

They say the men entered the compound and began cutting wire from a spool and placing it into the van.

In addition to the wiring, a trailer inside the compound was also broken into. A Honda generator, cables, and an unknown quantity of scrap wire were also taken in the theft, bringing the total value to $25,000.

Trending Now

The only description given of the suspects was that they were wearing face coverings. There were also no markings on the van.

Guelph police say anyone with information on this theft can contact them at 519-824-1212 ext. 7383 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

