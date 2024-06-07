Menu

Crime

DNA evidence links Brantford man to a stolen pickup truck: Guelph police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 7, 2024 8:58 am
1 min read
DNA evidence found in a stolen pickup truck led Guelph police to a Brantford man, who was arrested and charged on Thursday. The truck had been found 18 months ago. View image in full screen
DNA evidence found in a stolen pickup truck led Guelph police to a Brantford man, who was arrested and charged on Thursday. The truck had been found 18 months ago. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a stolen pickup truck that was recovered in the east-end more than a year ago.

Police say officers initially found a 2018 Ram pickup in December 2022 on an east-end street.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The truck had been reported stolen over two weeks earlier from Hamilton.

Investigators said evidence inside the truck was sent back for DNA analysis and traced to an individual in the national DNA databank.

Police arrested and charged a 36-year-old man from Brantford on Thursday.

He is in custody and will make a court appearance on June 10.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

