DNA evidence links Brantford man to a stolen pickup truck: Guelph police

Guelph police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a stolen pickup truck that was recovered in the east-end more than a year ago.

Police say officers initially found a 2018 Ram pickup in December 2022 on an east-end street.

The truck had been reported stolen over two weeks earlier from Hamilton.

Investigators said evidence inside the truck was sent back for DNA analysis and traced to an individual in the national DNA databank.

Police arrested and charged a 36-year-old man from Brantford on Thursday.

He is in custody and will make a court appearance on June 10.