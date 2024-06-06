Menu

Crime

Police say man bit officer in leg after Guelph arrest

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 6, 2024 9:57 am
1 min read
Police said the man was arrested after a disturbance at a store. After he was handcuffed, police say the 60-year-old from Guelph lunged at an officer and bit him on the leg. View image in full screen
Police said the man was arrested after a disturbance at a store. After he was handcuffed, police say the 60-year-old from Guelph lunged at an officer and bit him on the leg. Guelph Police Service
Police say a Guelph man bit an officer in the leg after an arrest on Wednesday.

The incident arose after a man in a store was reported to be yelling at staff and throwing things around.

Officers found the man with two steel pipes, one in each hand, and ordered him to drop them before his arrest.

Police allege that while the man was sitting on the ground in handcuffs, he lunged forward and bit an officer in the upper thigh.

A 60-year-old man is due in court on Thursday.

