Police say man bit officer in leg after Guelph arrest

Police say a Guelph man bit an officer in the leg after an arrest on Wednesday.

The incident arose after a man in a store was reported to be yelling at staff and throwing things around.

Officers found the man with two steel pipes, one in each hand, and ordered him to drop them before his arrest.

Police allege that while the man was sitting on the ground in handcuffs, he lunged forward and bit an officer in the upper thigh.

A 60-year-old man is due in court on Thursday.