Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Store clerk assaulted during robbery: Guelph police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 4, 2024 10:47 am
1 min read
Police say the man placed store items in a backpack before pushing the clerk and fleeing. The accused was found and arrested a short distance away from the scene. View image in full screen
Police say the man placed store items in a backpack before pushing the clerk and fleeing. The accused was found and arrested a short distance away from the scene. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police laid robbery charges after they say a store clerk was assaulted during a theft on Monday.

Police say a man went into a store on Gordon and Wellington Street just before 10.a.m. and asked a clerk to check his lottery ticket.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators said the customer became upset after the clerk told him his ticket didn’t win. He then started walking around the store and placed items in a backpack, police said.

Police said he was confronted by the clerk when he tried to leave the store, and he pushed the clerk and fled.

Trending Now

Officers arrested him a short distance away.

The clerk wasn’t hurt.

A 28-year-old from Guelph was held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices