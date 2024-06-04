Store clerk assaulted during robbery: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police laid robbery charges after they say a store clerk was assaulted during a theft on Monday.

Police say a man went into a store on Gordon and Wellington Street just before 10.a.m. and asked a clerk to check his lottery ticket.

Investigators said the customer became upset after the clerk told him his ticket didn’t win. He then started walking around the store and placed items in a backpack, police said.

Police said he was confronted by the clerk when he tried to leave the store, and he pushed the clerk and fled.

Officers arrested him a short distance away.

The clerk wasn’t hurt.

A 28-year-old from Guelph was held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.