Guelph police look for suspects in east-end stabbing incident

A Guelph man is in hospital after being stabbed outside his home.
Police were called to a home near Speedvale Avenue East and Eramosa Road on Sunday around 9:20 p.m.
The mother of the victim told investigators that her 25-year-old son went outside to speak to two other males when he was attacked.
Investigators say he sustained lacerations to his abdomen and arm. There was a knife left at the scene.
They say the victim was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton and believe this was a targeted incident.
One of the males is five feet nine inches tall with a heavy build and was wearing a brown T-shirt; the other wore sunglasses and a hoodie. Both arrived and left in a newer-model grey Dodge Charger.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7296 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
