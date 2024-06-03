Menu

Crime

Guelph police look for suspects in east-end stabbing incident

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 3, 2024 1:38 pm
1 min read
A man is in a Hamilton trauma centre after being stabbed in what Guelph police believe was a targeted attack. View image in full screen
A man is in a Hamilton trauma centre after being stabbed in what Guelph police believe was a targeted attack. Guelph Police Service
A Guelph man is in hospital after being stabbed outside his home.

Police were called to a home near Speedvale Avenue East and Eramosa Road on Sunday around 9:20 p.m.

The mother of the victim told investigators that her 25-year-old son went outside to speak to two other males when he was attacked.

Investigators say he sustained lacerations to his abdomen and arm. There was a knife left at the scene.

They say the victim was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton and believe this was a targeted incident.

One of the males is five feet nine inches tall with a heavy build and was wearing a brown T-shirt; the other wore sunglasses and a hoodie. Both arrived and left in a newer-model grey Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7296 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

