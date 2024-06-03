Thieves extract entire safe from bank ATM: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are investigating after a safe was stolen from an ATM inside a bank.

A security guard went to the bank just before 5 a.m. Saturday to answer an alarm call.

Police say the guard arrived to find the front panel of the ATM wide open and a safe with an unknown amount of cash inside had been forcibly removed from its cement enclosure.

A security camera inside the ATM had been spray-painted black to obscure the view.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed a person on foot approaching the ATM around 3 a.m., investigators say.

They say sparks were seen in the area a short time later and a light-coloured SUV then arrived to pick up the person.

Investigators are looking to speak to those who were in the area and may have seen the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7117 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.