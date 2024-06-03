Menu

Crime

Staff member assaulted outside social service agency, Guelph police say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 3, 2024 10:43 am
1 min read
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say one man is hurt after being assaulted with a metal pipe outside a social service agency.

On Sunday, police said a former client had been banned from going inside the agency and was confronted by a staff member.

The accused picked up a metal pipe and repeatedly struck the employee in the torso, arms, legs and head.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Investigators said the man also hit the victim in the arm after he took out his cellphone to call for help, causing him to drop it.

The assault ended after another staff member pulled into the parking lot, located on Silvercreek Parkway and Woodlawn Road.

Officers responded and arrested the accused a short distance away.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.

A 45-year-old from Guelph has been charged and is due in court on July 16.

