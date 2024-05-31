Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

50 Cent to headline BC Lions home opener on June 15

When the BC Lions take to the field for their home opener on June 15, a familiar voice will be “in da club” to get things started.

The team announced that 50 Cent will perform at 3 p.m. for the third annual home opener concert performance.

“It’s an honour to give our great fans the opportunity to see a world-class performer who resonates across multiple generations of music lovers. Concert Kickoff has become a great tradition in Vancouver and 50 Cent is our best one yet,” Lions owner Amar Doman said in a statement.

Penticton to celebrate golden anniversary with 2028 B.C. Summer Games

It’s going to be a golden celebration for Penticton, B.C., when the 2028 B.C. Summer Games roll into town for the third time.

It will be the 50th anniversary of when the Peach City first hosted the games and Mayor Julius Bloomfield said that he’s delighted to see them come back under his watch.

“It’s going to be good for tourism, it’s going to be good for visitors to the city, but more importantly, it’s about building the communities in this area,” Bloomfield said.

2:25 Penticton to host 50th BC Summer Games

B.C. wineries competing to be in top-50 catalogue

Hundreds of wines are being put to the test to see which wineries will make British Columbia’s top 50 catalogue.

“It’s a very rigorous judging process,” said Alana Dickson of the Okanagan Spring Wine Festival. “We have nine judges from across B.C. who come here and judge over two days.”

1:40 Wine tasting competition in the South Okanagan

Surrey Eagles BCHL championship highlights home-grown talent

The Surrey Eagles are BCHL champions for the fifth time in franchise history.

They beat the Penticton Vees 3-1 in Game 6 of the finals to bring home the Fred Page Cup.

Leading the way for the Eagles was playoff MVP Micah Berger. Berger led the postseason scoring race with 25 points in 24 games, including 11 goals and 14 assists.

“Going into this year, we weren’t expecting to be a team that was contending for a championship,” said Cam Keith, Surrey Eagles head coach and general manager.

“We knew we were going to be good but to have the run we did with that group … it was unexpected.”

2:42 Surrey Eagles soaring to new heights as BCHL champs

Booze on the beach: Drinking allowed on select Vancouver shores starting June 1

Starting Saturday you’ll be able to have an adult beverage on some Vancouver beaches.

The City of Vancouver is launching the second year of its Alcohol on Beaches pilot project on June 1.