Crime

Guelph teen approached outside of east-end high school, police say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 31, 2024 10:18 am
1 min read
Police said the accused struck up a conversation with a 14-year-old student outside an east-end high school on Thursday. Officers were called after she reported it to school staff. View image in full screen
Police said the accused struck up a conversation with a 14-year-old student outside an east-end high school on Thursday. Officers were called after she reported it to school staff. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say a man is being sought after reportedly approaching a 14-year-old-girl.

Police said they were called to an east end high school on Thursday morning. A student told officers she saw a man get out of a black SUV and approach her, striking up a conversation.

He allegedly called the teen pretty and said he wanted to take her out sometime.

The incident was subsequently reported to school administrators before investigators were called.

The man is said to be in his late 20s to 30s, appearing unshaven with shaggy black hair.

He wore a white T-shirt, camo pants and black shoes. Police say he had been wearing a faded red or purple sweater in the car, but took it off before he got out of the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a 2015 to 2019 Mercedes GLE Coupe.

