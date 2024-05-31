12-year-old girl sexually assaulted in downtown Prince Albert, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert police are on the hunt for a male suspect after they say a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on Wednesday.

Police say the girl was walking in the area of Central Avenue and 15th Street when she was approached by an unknown man around. The man forced the girl behind a building on the south side of 15th Street and sexually assaulted her, using an edged weapon to keep her from escaping.

The case was reported to police around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the suspect was described as wearing all black and concealing his face with a black mask.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call police at 306-953-4222.