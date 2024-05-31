Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

12-year-old girl sexually assaulted in downtown Prince Albert, police say

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 9:55 am
1 min read
Teen Tasered in Prince Albert, Sask. after police say she refused to drop a kitchen knife. View image in full screen
Officers are looking for a male suspect after they say a girl was sexually assaulted in Prince Albert on Wednesday. Eric Beck / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prince Albert police are on the hunt for a male suspect after they say a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on Wednesday.

Police say the girl was walking in the area of Central Avenue and 15th Street when she was approached by an unknown man around. The man forced the girl behind a building on the south side of 15th Street and sexually assaulted her, using an edged weapon to keep her from escaping.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The case was reported to police around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Trending Now

Police said the suspect was described as wearing all black and concealing his face with a black mask.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call police at 306-953-4222.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices