Teen charged with attempted murder, as Calgary police seek Good Samaritan

Calgary police have charged a teenager with attempted murder, as investigators try to find a Good Samaritan who may have information to help the investigation.

In a news release sent Thursday, police say they received a report of an assault in the 0 to 100 block of Third Avenue S.E. in the downtown core at around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, May 17.

Investigators say the two victims, a man and a woman, were looking at a City Centre Information Map near Centre Street and Fourth Avenue, when a youth wielding a knife approached and tried to stab the man.

The victims ran away but were chased by their attacker. Police say the woman hid underneath a parked car in an alleyway on Third Avenue. The suspect followed her while the man flagged down patrol officers for help.

When officers arrived, the suspect tried to flee but was captured and taken into custody.

According to police, neither the man nor woman were injured. The victims and suspect did not know each other.

Police say the accused, a 16-year-old, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder. The youth will next appear in court on June 6.

Investigator’s want to speak with a Good Samaritan who may have information that could help their investigation. The person saw the female victim running into the alleyway and went to check on her welfare.

She’s described as an Indigenous woman between the ages of 25 and 35, with a medium-heavy build and dark hair. At the time of the incident she was carrying a small black purse, had her hair in a high bun and wore a grey hoodie, black bike shorts and black moccasins.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.