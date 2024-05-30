Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police search for suspects after senior’s wallet was stolen

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 30, 2024 4:12 pm
1 min read
A senior had his wallet stolen and thieves managed to use his ATM card to withdrawal money from his account. View image in full screen
A senior had his wallet stolen and thieves managed to use his ATM card to withdrawal money from his account. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police are investigating after someone stole a senior’s wallet and cleaned out his bank account.

They were called to a business on Stone Road West on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 29.

A man in his 70s told investigators that he noticed that his wallet was missing when he left the business and then found out that a pair of withdrawals were made from his bank account totaling $900.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators went through security video and it showed a man and a woman standing closely behind the victim at a store entering his PIN.

Trending Now

They say the pair then followed the senior out of the store and the man managed to remove the wallet from the victim’s pocket.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7586 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices