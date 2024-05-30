Guelph police search for suspects after senior’s wallet was stolen

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are investigating after someone stole a senior’s wallet and cleaned out his bank account.

They were called to a business on Stone Road West on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 29.

A man in his 70s told investigators that he noticed that his wallet was missing when he left the business and then found out that a pair of withdrawals were made from his bank account totaling $900.

Investigators went through security video and it showed a man and a woman standing closely behind the victim at a store entering his PIN.

They say the pair then followed the senior out of the store and the man managed to remove the wallet from the victim’s pocket.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7586 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.