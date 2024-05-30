Attempted murder charge laid after stabbing near downtown Guelph, police say

A stabbing near the downtown has led to an attempted murder charge for a Guelph man.
Police said that on April 11, they were called to the drop-in centre on Gordon near Nottingham Street for reports of an injured man.
The man had injuries to his chest and abdomen and was taken to a Hamilton trauma centre to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim has since been released from hospital.
Investigators said the suspect was arrested after a short foot pursuit. Upon arrival, police spotted the man a short distance away.
A search also led to officers finding a folding knife in his jacket pocket, police said.
Police said the two men knew each other and had been in an argument earlier that day in the downtown.
A 28-year-old remains in custody and will appear in court on June 7.
