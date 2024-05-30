Menu

Crime

Attempted murder charge laid after stabbing near downtown Guelph, police say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 30, 2024 9:31 am
1 min read
Police said the two men got into an argument earlier in the day on April 11 before the victim was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries that evening. View image in full screen
Police said the two men got into an argument earlier in the day on April 11 before the victim was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries that evening. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A stabbing near the downtown has led to an attempted murder charge for a Guelph man.

Police said that on April 11, they were called to the drop-in centre on Gordon near Nottingham Street for reports of an injured man.

The man had injuries to his chest and abdomen and was taken to a Hamilton trauma centre to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The victim has since been released from hospital.

Investigators said the suspect was arrested after a short foot pursuit. Upon arrival, police spotted the man a short distance away.

A search also led to officers finding a folding knife in his jacket pocket, police said.

Police said the two men knew each other and had been in an argument earlier that day in the downtown.

A 28-year-old remains in custody and will appear in court on June 7.

