Three teens charged after assault at west-end home in Guelph, police say

Guelph police say they’ve laid charges in connection with a targeted assault at a west-end home.

According to investigators, a woman finished bathing her 18-month-old daughter on Sunday when she heard a knock at the front door.

She opened the door to find an unknown teenager at the front step before two more teens ran around the corner, allegedly wearing masks and carrying a tire iron and a metal rod.

Police said they pushed their way inside and assaulted the woman, as well as her daughter before they confronted a man in the living room.

The woman was kicked in the stomach and the daughter was pushed against the wall. The man was hit in the head with the tire iron before all three fled on foot. All victims were assessed and treated in hospital for their injuries.

The man sustained a broken nose and the daughter had a bruise and welt on her head.

The teens were later found in the downtown core and arrested.

A 17-year-old and 18-year-old from Fergus have been charged. A 19-year-old from Guelph was also charged.

All three were held for a bail hearing on Monday.