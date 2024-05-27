Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Three teens charged after assault at west-end home in Guelph, police say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 27, 2024 12:23 pm
1 min read
Guelph police say an 18-year-old from Guelph is one of three teenagers facing charges following an assault at a west-end home on Sunday. The incident is believed to be targeted.
Guelph police say an 18-year-old from Guelph is one of three teenagers facing charges following an assault at a west-end home on Sunday. The incident is believed to be targeted. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say they’ve laid charges in connection with a targeted assault at a west-end home.

According to investigators, a woman finished bathing her 18-month-old daughter on Sunday when she heard a knock at the front door.

She opened the door to find an unknown teenager at the front step before two more teens ran around the corner, allegedly wearing masks and carrying a tire iron and a metal rod.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said they pushed their way inside and assaulted the woman, as well as her daughter before they confronted a man in the living room.

The woman was kicked in the stomach and the daughter was pushed against the wall. The man was hit in the head with the tire iron before all three fled on foot. All victims were assessed and treated in hospital for their injuries.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The man sustained a broken nose and the daughter had a bruise and welt on her head.

The teens were later found in the downtown core and arrested.

A 17-year-old and 18-year-old from Fergus have been charged. A 19-year-old from Guelph was also charged.

All three were held for a bail hearing on Monday.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices