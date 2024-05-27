SIU called in after man seriously injured, officer hurt in London, Ont. arrest

London, Ont., police say the Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a man was seriously injured over the weekend following a foot chase and arrest.
A police officer also sustained minor injuries in the arrest.
According to police, officers stopped a vehicle in south London on Sunday morning “in relation to a traffic investigation.”
The driver fled on foot and was arrested nearby but police say the suspect resisted arrest.
“Following the arrest, it was determined the man had sustained a serious, non-life-threatening injury. An LPS officer also sustained minor injuries as a result of the interaction,” police said in a release.
The man arrested has since been released from the hospital but the Special Investigations Unit has been notified and will investigate the circumstances surrounding his injury.
Police are providing no further comment.
