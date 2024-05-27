Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

SIU called in after man seriously injured, officer hurt in London, Ont. arrest

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 10:46 am
1 min read
The side of a London Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A man was seriously injured over the weekend during a foot chase from police. An officer was also hurt. London, Ont., police called in the province's Special Investigation Unit to review the circumstances. Matthew Trevithick / Global News
London, Ont., police say the Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a man was seriously injured over the weekend following a foot chase and arrest.

A police officer also sustained minor injuries in the arrest.

According to police, officers stopped a vehicle in south London on Sunday morning “in relation to a traffic investigation.”

The driver fled on foot and was arrested nearby but police say the suspect resisted arrest.

“Following the arrest, it was determined the man had sustained a serious, non-life-threatening injury. An LPS officer also sustained minor injuries as a result of the interaction,” police said in a release.

The man arrested has since been released from the hospital but the Special Investigations Unit has been notified and will investigate the circumstances surrounding his injury.

Police are providing no further comment.

