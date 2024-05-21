Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. man arrested in neighbour dispute seriously injured, SIU called in

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 11:02 am
1 min read
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Matthew Trevithick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The London Police Service says the Special Investigations Unit has been contacted after a 30-year-old man was treated in hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries following his arrest.

According to police, officers responded to a “neighbour dispute” in the city’s east end around 6 p.m. Sunday. Officers intended to arrest a man for uttering threats but he fled on foot, police say.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

About half an hour later, he was arrested “without incident” but then “complained of injury,” officers allege.

Police say officers then took the man to hospital where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

The suspect faces four counts related to uttering threats: two related to threats to cause bodily harm or death, one related to threats to cause property damage and one for threats to animals.

Story continues below advertisement

Because the SIU is investigating, police are not providing any further details.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices