London, Ont. man arrested in neighbour dispute seriously injured, SIU called in

The London Police Service says the Special Investigations Unit has been contacted after a 30-year-old man was treated in hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries following his arrest.

According to police, officers responded to a “neighbour dispute” in the city’s east end around 6 p.m. Sunday. Officers intended to arrest a man for uttering threats but he fled on foot, police say.

About half an hour later, he was arrested “without incident” but then “complained of injury,” officers allege.

Police say officers then took the man to hospital where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect faces four counts related to uttering threats: two related to threats to cause bodily harm or death, one related to threats to cause property damage and one for threats to animals.

Because the SIU is investigating, police are not providing any further details.