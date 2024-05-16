Police investigate random stabbing attack in Saskatoon park

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police said a 30-year-old woman was stabbed in a park early Thursday morning, by a group of people she didn’t know.

Police said they were called to a park along 18th Street West around 1:40 a.m. and found the injured woman in the 600 block of Wardlow road.

She was suffering from several non-life-threatening stab wounds.

“The victim was walking with another person through the park when they were approached a group of persons believed to be unknown to them,” police said in a release.

Police said the woman tried to run but fell to the ground and was stabbed multiple times.

The suspects fled the area and have not been arrested yet.

The crime is still being investigated.