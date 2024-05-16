Menu

Crime

Police investigate random stabbing attack in Saskatoon park

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 3:07 pm
1 min read
A photo of a Saskatoon police shoulder badge. View image in full screen
Police said they were called to a park along 18th Street West around 1:40 a.m. and found an injured woman in the 600 block of Wardlow road. . File Photo / Global News
Saskatoon police said a 30-year-old woman was stabbed in a park early Thursday morning, by a group of people she didn’t know.

Police said they were called to a park along 18th Street West around 1:40 a.m. and found the injured woman in the 600 block of Wardlow road.

She was suffering from several non-life-threatening stab wounds.

“The victim was walking with another person through the park when they were approached a group of persons believed to be unknown to them,” police said in a release.

Police said the woman tried to run but fell to the ground and was stabbed multiple times.

The suspects fled the area and have not been arrested yet.

The crime is still being investigated.

