Cranberry Portage wildfire evacuees could return home this weekend with rainy conditions expected

Send this page to someone via email

With plenty of rain in the forecast the next few days in Northwestern Manitoba, provincial officials say evacuees forced from the area could return home by the weekend.

That optimistic outlook coming from the Manitoba Wildfire Service’s acting director Earl Simmons, who says while the fire near Flin Flon and Cranberry Portage hasn’t dropped in size, there’s some encouraging signs.

“Our biggest concern at this time, the Cranberry Portage end of the fire, is probably 80 per cent contained, ” Simmons told 680 CJOB’s The News. “So that’s looking really good for us and the road through is open through the day so that’s a good sign.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The province says the fire, that has caused around 580 people to evacuate, is around 31,600 hectares and impacting Cranberry Portage along with Sourdough Bay, Whitefish Lake, Twin Lakes, and Schist Lake North.

Story continues below advertisement

Hydro has also been restored to the majority of customers in the impacted area surrounding the blaze and with precipitation expected for the next few days, Simmons says that could play a big role in the fire fight.

“It’s really going to give us a chance to push ahead, and we’re really hoping if things come to fruition, by the weekend, get the folks from Cranberry Portage into their homes,” Simmons said.

The latest provincial wildfire report shows that nine wildfires are burning in Manitoba, with two considered out of control.