Attempted child luring near north-end bus stop in Guelph: police

One man is being sought after trying to lure two young boys into a car.
Guelph police said the boys, aged 11 and 12 years old, were waiting for their school bus on Friday near Eastview Road and Starwood Drive.
A car stopped and police say the driver spoke to them in Amharic before switching to English.
Investigators said he told them the boys bus was delayed, and he was supposed to drive them.
The older boy yelled at the man and he drove away, and the bus arrived a short time later.
The accused is said to have fuzzy black hair, brown eyes and a slight accent.
Police said he also wore a black leather jacket, a grey shirt and black pants.
The vehicle is a black two-door Honda Civic with dark tinted windows, black rims and rust on the passenger-side front bumper.
