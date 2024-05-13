Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Attempted child luring near north-end bus stop in Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 13, 2024 12:04 pm
1 min read
Police say the driver told the two boys their bus was delayed, and he was supposed to drive them. One boy yelled at the man and he drove away. View image in full screen
Police say the driver told the two boys their bus was delayed, and he was supposed to drive them. One boy yelled at the man and he drove away. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One man is being sought after trying to lure two young boys into a car.

Guelph police said the boys, aged 11 and 12 years old, were waiting for their school bus on Friday near Eastview Road and Starwood Drive.

A car stopped and police say the driver spoke to them in Amharic before switching to English.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Investigators said he told them the boys bus was delayed, and he was supposed to drive them.

The older boy yelled at the man and he drove away, and the bus arrived a short time later.

Trending Now

The accused is said to have fuzzy black hair, brown eyes and a slight accent.

Police said he also wore a black leather jacket, a grey shirt and black pants.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle is a black two-door Honda Civic with dark tinted windows, black rims and rust on the passenger-side front bumper.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices