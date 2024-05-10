Menu

Crime

Employee, officer assaulted at east-end business in Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 10, 2024 8:25 am
1 min read
An employee has minor injuries after being assaulted by a man at an east-end business in Guelph. View image in full screen
An employee has minor injuries after being assaulted by a man at an east-end business in Guelph. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say they have laid charges after one of their officers and an employee were assaulted at an east-end business.

Police said officers were dealing with an unrelated incident on Thursday morning when they heard screaming coming from a business near Gordon and Wellington streets.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators learned a man entered a store and went behind the counter and assaulted a female employee.

Officers arrived and ordered the man to the ground, but police said he ignored them and ran at one officer while throwing punches.

Trending Now

He was arrested after being taken to the floor.

The employee is in her 60s and was treated for minor injuries in hospital.

A 38-year-old will appear in court on June 21.

