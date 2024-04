See more sharing options

Spiritwood, Sask., RCMP said a 51-year-old man died in a vehicle rollover on a rural road near Witchekan Lake First Nation Saturday evening.

The Spiritwood man was airlifted by STARS to the hospital, where he died.

The passenger of the vehicle was taken to the hospital by EMS with serious injuries.

RCMP said they are investigating the crash.