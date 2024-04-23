Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Trudeau to make announcement in Saskatoon today

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2024 9:30 am
1 min read
trudeau-interference.jpg View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Saskatoon Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

SASKATOON – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Saskatoon today.

An itinerary released by his office says he will make an announcement this morning to highlight measures focused on youth, education, and health that were contained in last week’s budget.

Trudeau will be joined at the event by Dan Vandal, minister for northern affairs and Prairie economic development, as well as Women and Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Disability benefit amount in federal budget disappoints'
Disability benefit amount in federal budget disappoints
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The budget included a renewed investment of $60-million over five years in Futurpreneur Canada, which provides young adults with access to loans, mentorship and resources to create businesses.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Trudeau has faced conflict with Saskatchewan’s government, and its leader Scott Moe, over the federal Liberal government’s carbon tax.

Moe is among a majority of provincial leaders, including lone Liberal Premier Andrew Furey of Newfoundland and Labrador, who are asking Trudeau to convene a meeting to discuss alternatives to the consumer carbon price.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2024.

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices