Saskatchewan teachers to vote on new contract after government’s final offer

Send this page to someone via email

After contract negotiations between the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and the provincial government over the last several months, a deal could be in sight.

On Wednesday evening, STF said “after two days of difficult negotiations, the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee (GTBC) has presented its final offer.”

“The Teachers’ Bargaining Committee, along with the STF Executive, has decided to bring the final offer to STF members for a vote.”

The final offer includes:

A three-year agreement.

Salary increases of three per cent in year one, three per cent in year two and two per cent in year three with retroactive pay to September 2023.

Reference to the accountability framework in relation to a Memorandum of Understanding among the three parties.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

STF president Samantha Becotte is expected to address the media with more information Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement from the GTBC Thursday evening, they said “the STF and the GTBC have reached a tentative agreement. The STF has agreed to take the offer to its membership for ratification.”

“The tentative agreement includes a three-year term, providing stability to the education sector, enhancements to teachers’ benefits package, and inclusion of an accountability framework in the agreement. The GTBC feels this is a fair and reasonable agreement that will benefit Saskatchewan students, teachers, and families.”

Throughout negotiations, STF has said issues like classroom size and complexity need to be addressed within the contract.

Recently the minister of education Jeremy Cockrill announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was offered to teachers with support from the Saskatchewan School Boards Association.

Cockrill said all parties would work together to create an accountability framework for the multi-year funding agreement that was signed between the SSBA and the education ministry earlier this year.

Becotte said throughout negotiations over Easter break, the government would not make the MOU binding.