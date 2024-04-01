Missing girl, 4, believed to be on road with parent, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing four-year-old girl, who is believed to be with a parent and headed west, possibly into Saskatchewan.

Police said they’re looking for Sadie-Jayne Forbes, 4, and 28-year-old Shasa Forbes, who were last spotted at a McDonald’s restaurant on Henderson Highway and Frasers Grove Sunday around 3:30 p.m. From there, police said, they may have headed west.

Sadie-Jayne is described as three feet six inches tall and 36 pounds, with brown eyes, long, straight brown hair and a small birthmark on her right cheek. When she was last seen, she was wearing a pink Adidas hoodie, blue leggings and blue Frozen runners, and was carrying a toy pickle.

Shasa — who has long, curly reddish hair, blue eyes and glasses — was last seen wearing a black jacket with stripes, a red undershirt, black pants and brown Ugg boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250. Police say they’re very concerned for the four-year-old’s well-being.