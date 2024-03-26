Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

RCMP inviting Canadian kids to ‘Name the Foal’

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 4:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'King Charles accepts role as RCMP commissioner-in-chief ahead of coronation'
King Charles accepts role as RCMP commissioner-in-chief ahead of coronation
King Charles III was officially appointed commissioner-in-chief of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Friday ahead of his coronation on May 6. As part of the ceremony at Windsor Castle, he was gifted a ceremonial sword and a new musical ride horse. Crystal Goomansingh has more – Apr 28, 2023
Share

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP’s young horses could one day be part of the RCMP’s world-famous Musical Ride, but first they need names.

Canada’s national police force is inviting children from across the country to enter its Name the Foal contest.

Children aged 14 years and younger, along with school classes, can submit their best names for newborn horses.

The RCMP says the names must begin with the letter “A” and up to 10 of them will be chosen and used.

The contest will run from April 8 to 26 and the link to enter will be available on the RCMP’s Name the Foal contest page.

Click to play video: 'Penticton author writes story of Musical Ride Horse'
Penticton author writes story of Musical Ride Horse

The RCMP Musical Ride, which has been performing since 1876, has also been breeding its own horses since 1939.

The young horses will spend the first three years of their lives at the world-renowned Packenham breeding farm in Ontario, home to one of the largest licensed Hanoverian breeders in Canada.

The horses used by the RCMP Musical Ride are so famous that, in 1969, one of them, named Burmese, was presented to Queen Elizabeth II and he quickly became her favourite.

Click to play video: 'The unbreakable bond between the Queen and her Canadian steed Burmese'
The unbreakable bond between the Queen and her Canadian steed Burmese

 

