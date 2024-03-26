RCMP inviting Canadian kids to ‘Name the Foal’

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP’s young horses could one day be part of the RCMP’s world-famous Musical Ride, but first they need names.

Canada’s national police force is inviting children from across the country to enter its Name the Foal contest.

Children aged 14 years and younger, along with school classes, can submit their best names for newborn horses.

The RCMP says the names must begin with the letter “A” and up to 10 of them will be chosen and used.

The contest will run from April 8 to 26 and the link to enter will be available on the RCMP’s Name the Foal contest page.

The RCMP Musical Ride, which has been performing since 1876, has also been breeding its own horses since 1939.

The young horses will spend the first three years of their lives at the world-renowned Packenham breeding farm in Ontario, home to one of the largest licensed Hanoverian breeders in Canada.

The horses used by the RCMP Musical Ride are so famous that, in 1969, one of them, named Burmese, was presented to Queen Elizabeth II and he quickly became her favourite.