Economy

Tech and financial stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets also rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2024 12:08 pm
1 min read
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Canada’s main stock index was up 100 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in technology and financial stocks, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 100.84 points at 22,146.55.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 306.46 points at 39,818.59. The S&P 500 index was up 30.20 points at 5,254.82, while the Nasdaq composite was up 97.44 points at 16,466.85.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.93 cents US compared with 73.75 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude oil contract was down 91 cents at US$80.36 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down four cents at US$1.81 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$17.40 at US$2,178.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was down a penny at US$4.05 a pound.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

