Tech and financial stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets also rise

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was up 100 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in technology and financial stocks, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 100.84 points at 22,146.55.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 306.46 points at 39,818.59. The S&P 500 index was up 30.20 points at 5,254.82, while the Nasdaq composite was up 97.44 points at 16,466.85.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.93 cents US compared with 73.75 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude oil contract was down 91 cents at US$80.36 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down four cents at US$1.81 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$17.40 at US$2,178.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was down a penny at US$4.05 a pound.