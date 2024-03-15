Menu

Crime

Pickup and trailer stolen from Guelph construction site: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 15, 2024 11:41 am
1 min read
Guelph police headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph police headquarters. Guelph Police Service
The Guelph Police Service is investigating the theft of a pickup truck and trailer from a job site.

Someone notified police Thursday morning after going to the site near Wyndham Street South and York Road.

They told investigators they arrived to discover a white 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD and a white 20-foot enclosed Miska trailer had gone missing.

Investigators say the keys were left in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7184 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
