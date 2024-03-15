Pickup and trailer stolen from Guelph construction site: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is investigating the theft of a pickup truck and trailer from a job site.

Someone notified police Thursday morning after going to the site near Wyndham Street South and York Road.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They told investigators they arrived to discover a white 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD and a white 20-foot enclosed Miska trailer had gone missing.

Investigators say the keys were left in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7184 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.