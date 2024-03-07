S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. markets also climb

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, boosted by strength in the base metal, technology and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 153.22 points at 21,747.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 137.72 points at 38,798.77. The S&P 500 index was up 46.75 points at 5,151.51, while the Nasdaq composite was up 191.59 points at 16,223.13.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.21 cents US compared with 73.92 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude contract was down 63 cents at US$78.50 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down six cents at US$1.87 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up 70 cents at US$2,158.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up five cents at US$3.93 a pound.