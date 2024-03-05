Menu

Crime

Guelph man assaulted by stranger at north-end bus stop

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted March 5, 2024 11:32 am
1 min read
Guelph police say a man has been treated in hospital after he was attacked at a bus stop on Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a man has been treated in hospital after he was attacked at a bus stop on Monday afternoon. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
A Guelph man was attacked by a stranger at a north-end bus stop after refusing to give him a cigarette, police said.

Police said they were called to the Bullfrog Plaza on Monday afternoon and found a man bleeding from his forehead and missing a tooth.

The victim was waiting for a bus when a younger man approached him and asked for a cigarette, but investigators said he refused because the individual looked underage.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said the suspect started walking away, then turned and hit the victim several times from behind.

The victim fell to the ground and hit his head.

Investigators said a witness got involved and the accused got into his car and left the area.

The victim was treated in hospital.

The individual is said to have a slim build, short black hair and a slight moustache.

Police said he was also seen driving a blue Honda Civic.

