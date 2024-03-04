Winnipeg woman charged with robbery after incident at McPhillips Street eatery

A Winnipeg woman is in custody after being arrested at the scene of a strongarm robbery that left a victim unconscious, police say.
Police said the incident, which happened at a McPhillips Street eatery Sunday night, began when two employees let the suspect use the washroom shortly before closing for the night.
After the business closed, the suspect allegedly approached the employees and assaulted one of them, a 21-year-old woman, to the point where she was knocked unconscious.
The suspect, 24, is also accused of stealing the victim’s backpack which contained personal belongings.
She was arrested and charged with robbery.
- Canadian man facing rape charge in Bahamas, family says victim has Alzheimer’s
- ‘Your free life is done’: Victim’s family tells cold-case killer at Toronto sentencing
- Hockey billet parent in Ontario faces sex-related charges involving youth: report
- Tourist couple alleges gang rape, attack in India, sparking fury as 3 men arrested
Comments