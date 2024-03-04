Winnipeg woman charged with robbery after incident at McPhillips Street eatery

See more sharing options

A Winnipeg woman is in custody after being arrested at the scene of a strongarm robbery that left a victim unconscious, police say.

Police said the incident, which happened at a McPhillips Street eatery Sunday night, began when two employees let the suspect use the washroom shortly before closing for the night.

After the business closed, the suspect allegedly approached the employees and assaulted one of them, a 21-year-old woman, to the point where she was knocked unconscious.

The suspect, 24, is also accused of stealing the victim’s backpack which contained personal belongings.

She was arrested and charged with robbery.

