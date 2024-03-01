Wanted man had knife, baton during arrest: Guelph police

See more sharing options

A wanted man from Guelph was found with concealed weapons during an arrest, police say.

Officers with the Guelph Police Service spotted a man while patrolling downtown Thursday around 2 p.m.

Investigators say officers recognized the individual who was wanted on two warrants for breach of court orders.

They say an arrest was made and an ensuing search turned up a wood-handled knife and a collapsible baton.

In addition to weapons and breaching probation charges, the 41-year-old was also charged with failing to appear for fingerprinting.

He is due back in court on March 15.