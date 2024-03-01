Menu

Crime

Wanted man had knife, baton during arrest: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 1, 2024 2:26 pm
1 min read
A man wanted on outstanding charges was nabbed by police in downtown Guelph. View image in full screen
A man wanted on outstanding charges was nabbed by police in downtown Guelph. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
A wanted man from Guelph was found with concealed weapons during an arrest, police say.

Officers with the Guelph Police Service spotted a man while patrolling downtown Thursday around 2 p.m.

Investigators say officers recognized the individual who was wanted on two warrants for breach of court orders.

They say an arrest was made and an ensuing search turned up a wood-handled knife and a collapsible baton.

In addition to weapons and breaching probation charges, the 41-year-old was also charged with failing to appear for fingerprinting.

He is due back in court on March 15.

