Wanted man had knife, baton during arrest: Guelph police

A wanted man from Guelph was found with concealed weapons during an arrest, police say.
Officers with the Guelph Police Service spotted a man while patrolling downtown Thursday around 2 p.m.
Investigators say officers recognized the individual who was wanted on two warrants for breach of court orders.
They say an arrest was made and an ensuing search turned up a wood-handled knife and a collapsible baton.
In addition to weapons and breaching probation charges, the 41-year-old was also charged with failing to appear for fingerprinting.
He is due back in court on March 15.
