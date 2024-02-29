Heavy OPP presence at Fife’s Bay Road home north of Peterborough

See more sharing options

There was a heavy police presence at a home just outside Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Peterborough County OPP have multiple officers at a home on Fife’s Bay Road, just north of Lindsay Road, in Selwyn Township. An OPP forensic identification van is also at the scene.

Officers have taped off the home.

View image in full screen A home on Fife’s Bay Road in Selwyn Township is taped off on Feb. 29, 2024.

The roadway still remains open to traffic.

Officers at the scene told Global News videographer Tricia Mason that there is no threat to public safety and that a criminal investigation is being conducted.

Investigators are focusing their attention on a garage or workshop on the side of the home, Mason reports.

No other details have been provided.

More to come