Crime

Heavy OPP presence at Fife’s Bay Road home north of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 9:57 am
1 min read
Peterborough County OPP have a home along Fife's Bay Road taped off on Feb. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP have a home along Fife's Bay Road taped off on Feb. 29, 2024. Tricia Mason/Global News Peterborough
There was a heavy police presence at a home just outside Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Peterborough County OPP have multiple officers at a home on Fife’s Bay Road, just north of Lindsay Road, in Selwyn Township. An OPP forensic identification van is also at the scene.

Officers have taped off the home.

A home on Fife's Bay Road in Selwyn Township is taped off on Feb. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
A home on Fife’s Bay Road in Selwyn Township is taped off on Feb. 29, 2024.
The roadway still remains open to traffic.

Officers at the scene told Global News videographer Tricia Mason that there is no threat to public safety and that a criminal investigation is being conducted.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Investigators are focusing their attention on a garage or workshop on the side of the home, Mason reports.

No other details have been provided.

More to come

