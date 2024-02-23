Pedestrian hospitalized after Belleville hit and run, driver sought

Police are looking for a driver they say fled the scene after a hitting a pedestrian Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to the crash at Dundas Street East and Foster Avenue where a 61-year-old pedestrian had been hit shortly after 4:30 p.m.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Investigators say the suspect vehicle had been heading southbound on Foster Avenue and was turning westbound onto Dundas Street when the pedestrian was hit.
They say the driver failed to remain at the scene.
The vehicle is described as a white Toyota, possibly a Camry being driven by an older man.
