Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian hospitalized after Belleville hit and run, driver sought

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 10:23 am
1 min read
Belleville police are looking for a suspect after a pedestrian was sent to hospital in a hit and run crash Tuesday. View image in full screen
Belleville police are looking for a suspect after a pedestrian was sent to hospital in a hit and run crash Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are looking for a driver they say fled the scene after a hitting a pedestrian Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at Dundas Street East and Foster Avenue where a 61-year-old pedestrian had been hit shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle had been heading southbound on Foster Avenue and was turning westbound onto Dundas Street when the pedestrian was hit.

Trending Now

They say the driver failed to remain at the scene.

The vehicle is described as a white Toyota, possibly a Camry being driven by an older man.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices