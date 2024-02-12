Menu

Crime

Woman tries to carjack vehicle from couple trying to help her: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 12, 2024 1:30 pm
1 min read
Guelph police say a couple nearly had their vehicle stolen after attending to a woman in distress. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a couple nearly had their vehicle stolen after attending to a woman in distress. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
A man and a woman thought they were coming to the aid of a person in distress only to be victims of an attempted carjacking.

Guelph police went to an area near Speedvale Avenue West and Lewis Road Monday afternoon.

Investigators say around 1 p.m., a couple noticed a barefoot woman lying on the side of the road. The couple stopped to check on the wellbeing of the woman who then got up and got into the driver’s side of the vehicle.

They say the woman put the vehicle in reverse and tried to drive off, nearly hitting another vehicle. Meanwhile, the other woman may have suffered a dislocated shoulder as she was dragged while hanging on to the door handle.

The man managed to regain control of the vehicle and stop it. The suspect then fled on foot.

Investigators were able to track down the woman not far from the scene of the incident.

A 32-year-old from Guelph is facing a number of charges including robbery and dangerous driving causing bodily harm. She was held for a bail hearing.

