Crime

Guelph woman gives officers fake name to hide her real identity: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 9, 2024 10:39 am
1 min read
Guelph police say a woman gave officers a false name and birthdate on Thursday in order to hide her real identity. Investigators learned she's wanted in another city. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a woman gave officers a false name and birthdate on Thursday in order to hide her real identity. Investigators learned she's wanted in another city. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say a woman provided a false name to officers and it’s led to real charges.

Investigators were called to the VIA Rail station downtown just after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said a woman called to ask for help because another woman refused to give back her belongings.

Officers spoke to another woman on the phone who allegedly provided them with a fake name and birth date.

Police said an investigation revealed that the woman on the phone had been lying about her true identity and that she was wanted in another city.

A 48-year-old has been charged and will appear in court on Mar. 19.

