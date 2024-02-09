Guelph woman gives officers fake name to hide her real identity: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a woman provided a false name to officers and it’s led to real charges.

Investigators were called to the VIA Rail station downtown just after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said a woman called to ask for help because another woman refused to give back her belongings.

Officers spoke to another woman on the phone who allegedly provided them with a fake name and birth date.

Police said an investigation revealed that the woman on the phone had been lying about her true identity and that she was wanted in another city.

A 48-year-old has been charged and will appear in court on Mar. 19.