Cheques used following break-in at an underground parking garage in Guelph

Guelph police are trying track down two women believed to have deposited cheques that were reported stolen.

Police said the pair went into an underground parking garage on Jan. 18 in the area of Paisley and Ryde roads.

Investigators said they broke into a storage shed after trying to break into several cars.

Among the items stolen was a box of cheques.

Then, police said two of the stolen cheques were deposited to an unknown indvidual’s bank account earlier this month.

Both suspects were wearing black coats, black pants, and carrying Nike backpacks, one of them also was carrying a red shopping bag.