Pharmacy robbed in southeast Guelph, employee injured: police say

Guelph police say a pharmacy employee has a minor injury following an armed robbery.
Officers were alerted to a robbery in progress before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Gordon Street and Kortright Road.
Investigators said three men were seen going inside, one of them carrying a knife.
Another employee managed to escape and call police at a nearby business.
Investigators said a female employee was hit by one of the men and she had to be treated in hospital.
All three men fled before police arrived.
All of them wore masks and gloves, and two wore black clothing. The other was wearing a white sweater.
Police said they fled in a white Chevrolet Cruze, which was previously reported stolen, and were last seen travelling south on Gordon.
