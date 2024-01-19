Menu

Consumer

S&P/TSX composite down, U.S. stock markets up in late-morning trading

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2024 12:17 pm
A TSX sign is pictured in Toronto, on Dec.31, 2012. View image in full screen
A TSX sign is pictured in Toronto, on Dec.31, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Utilities and base metals pulled Canada’s main stock index down slightly in late-morning trading, but U.S. stock markets were up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.80 points at 20,734.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 118.19 points at 37,586.80. The S&P 500 index was up 19.03 points at 4,799.97, while the Nasdaq composite was up 98.60 points at 15,154.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.24 cents US compared with 74.05 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude oil contract was down 18 cents at US$73.77 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 17 cents at US$2.25 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$4 at US$2,025.6 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two and a half cents US$3.77 a pound.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

