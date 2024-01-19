$300 stolen from unconscious woman in shopping mall, Guelph police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’ve arrested a Guelph man after money was stolen from an unconscious woman.

Last November, an ambulance was called to help a woman who passed out on a bench inside Old Quebec Street Shoppes.

When she woke up, she told investigators that cash had been stolen from her belongings.

Surveillance video reportedly showed a man sitting beside her and pretending to help, while reaching into her plastic shopping bag and taking out an envelope with $300 inside.

Investigators found and arrested the man in the downtown on Thursday.

A 33-year-old will appear in court on Feb. 27.