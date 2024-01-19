Menu

Crime

$300 stolen from unconscious woman in shopping mall, Guelph police say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 19, 2024 10:03 am
Police say the man was seen on surveillance video pretending to help the woman, who was unconscious, while taking $300 in an envelope from inside her plastic shopping bag. View image in full screen
Police say the man was seen on surveillance video pretending to help the woman, who was unconscious, while taking $300 in an envelope from inside her plastic shopping bag. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Police say they’ve arrested a Guelph man after money was stolen from an unconscious woman.

Last November, an ambulance was called to help a woman who passed out on a bench inside Old Quebec Street Shoppes.

When she woke up, she told investigators that cash had been stolen from her belongings.

Surveillance video reportedly showed a man sitting beside her and pretending to help, while reaching into her plastic shopping bag and taking out an envelope with $300 inside.

Investigators found and arrested the man in the downtown on Thursday.

A 33-year-old will appear in court on Feb. 27.

More on Crime
