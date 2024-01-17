Elderly Guelph couple defrauded $7k through grandparent scam: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph couple is out $7,000 through the so-called “grandparent” scam.

Police said the couple received a call around 11 a.m. on Tuesday from someone they believed to be their son-in-law.

He was reportedly in trouble and needed their help.

Investigators said another man came on the line, claiming to be his lawyer, and told them their supposed son-in-law had hurt someone in a collision and needed $7,000 to be released from custody.

The money was given to another man, who police said went to the couple’s address later that afternoon.

Investigators said they were notified after relatives learned what had happened.

Police said the man who came to collect the cash appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s with a thin build.

He wore a dark winter jacket, white collared shirt, dark dress pants, a black toque and a medical mask.