Kelowna towing yard fire cause under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Monday night blaze at a towing yard.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, a structure fire broke out in the 900 block of Leathead Road, at Aacme Towing Yard.

“First arriving crews reported a fully involved structure with heavy smoke and visible flame,” the fire department said in a press release.

1:59 Afternoon house fire in Rutland extinguished

“Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly and prevent the fire from spreading further. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and fire investigators will be on scene in the morning.”

Story continues below advertisement

There were no injuries.