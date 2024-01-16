Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Kelowna towing yard fire cause under investigation

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 2:40 pm
File photo of a Kelowna fire truck. View image in full screen
File photo of a Kelowna fire truck. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Kelowna Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Monday night blaze at a towing yard.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, a structure fire broke out in the 900 block of Leathead Road, at Aacme Towing Yard.

“First arriving crews reported a fully involved structure with heavy smoke and visible flame,” the fire department said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Afternoon house fire in Rutland extinguished'
Afternoon house fire in Rutland extinguished
Trending Now

“Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly and prevent the fire from spreading further. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and fire investigators will be on scene in the morning.”

Story continues below advertisement

There were no injuries.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices