Ontario driver leads Winnipeg police on dangerous, half-hour chase

An Ontario man is facing a raft of charges after taking Winnipeg police on a half-hour chase throughout multiple parts of the city Saturday night.

Police said they were called to the Windsor Park area around 10:20 p.m. because a man was acting erratically in a vehicle on Boulder Bay.

When officers arrived, the driver drove off, crashing into a parked car as he made his escape. Police said as the pursuit began, the driver started making dangerous moves, including driving into oncoming traffic.

With the help of the Air1 helicopter, police said the driver was followed downtown, where he crashed into a stopped vehicle at the intersection of Portage Avenue and Donald Street, causing “extensive damage.”

That didn’t stop him entirely, however, and police needed to use stop sticks to slow the vehicle down, with the chase eventually ending on McMillan Avenue, where the man was arrested after leaving the vehicle and taking off on foot.

No one was injured in the incident, and the man, 31, from Whitedog, Ont., has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, impaired operation of a vehicle, resisting a peace officer, fleeing while pursued by a peace officer, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Police said he was released on an appearance notice.