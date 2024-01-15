Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario driver leads Winnipeg police on dangerous, half-hour chase

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 11:07 am
Winnipeg police arrested a man Saturday following a dangerous car chase throughout the city. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police arrested a man Saturday following a dangerous car chase throughout the city. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Ontario man is facing a raft of charges after taking Winnipeg police on a half-hour chase throughout multiple parts of the city Saturday night.

Police said they were called to the Windsor Park area around 10:20 p.m. because a man was acting erratically in a vehicle on Boulder Bay.

When officers arrived, the driver drove off, crashing into a parked car as he made his escape. Police said as the pursuit began, the driver started making dangerous moves, including driving into oncoming traffic.

With the help of the Air1 helicopter, police said the driver was followed downtown, where he crashed into a stopped vehicle at the intersection of Portage Avenue and Donald Street, causing “extensive damage.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

That didn’t stop him entirely, however, and police needed to use stop sticks to slow the vehicle down, with the chase eventually ending on McMillan Avenue, where the man was arrested after leaving the vehicle and taking off on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was injured in the incident, and the man, 31, from Whitedog, Ont., has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, impaired operation of a vehicle, resisting a peace officer, fleeing while pursued by a peace officer, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Trending Now

Police said he was released on an appearance notice.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man handed more than a dozen charges after lengthy police chase Sunday'
Winnipeg man handed more than a dozen charges after lengthy police chase Sunday

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices